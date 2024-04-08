Landini celebrates 140 years of passion and innovation
and live on Freeview channel 276
In 1884, Giovanni Landini founded Officine Landini, a factory which produced wine making machines in Fabbrico, 60 kilometres from the northern Italian city of Bologna, where the headquarters of Argo Tractors is still based.
Inspired by the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris, Landini successfully built the world’s fixed hot bulb engine a decade later, which was initially used by farmers for threshing and water pumping.
Advertisement
Advertisement
By 1925, the company’s first tractor – the Landini 25/30 HP - went into production, setting in motion a proud manufacturing tradition which has been maintained to this day.
2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of Landini's acquisition by the Morra family, which, combined with the subsequent addition of McCormick, led to creation of Argo Tractors in 2007.
Led by Kevin Phelan, Country Manager for Ireland, Argo Tractors Ireland Ltd continues to deepen its footprint across the country through the impressive expansion of its dealer network.
“Passion and innovation are the key drivers that have guided us over the years,” said Valerio Morra, the President of Argo Tractors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This has made us ambassadors of ‘Made in Italy’, proudly represented abroad, where we have expanded our presence with the creation of new branches, including Argo Tractors Ireland Ltd, while consolidating our extensive sales network.
“The innovative process set in motion by our founders in the 19th century has continued to take centre stage, thanks to the passion we devote every day to manufacturing tractors and offering increasingly connected, cutting-edge digital services. 140 years is a historic milestone that places us among the world's oldest manufacturers and is also a reason to move proudly on to new heights.”
Winner of multiple awards, Landini’s most recent international success came at the Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover, Germany, where its Landini Rex 4-120GT Dynamic was awarded Tractor of the Year 2024 in the Best of Specialsed category.
Argo Tractors Ireland Ltd, one of the newest brands in Irish agriculture, was launched at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown Racecourse last July.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This is a most significant anniversary for Landini,” said Kevin Phelan. “As Country Manager for Ireland, I am very proud of the advances Argo Tractors Ireland has made withing our market since last year’s launch and we’re looking forward to developing further working relationships and promoting the Landini brand throughout the remainder of this year – and beyond.”
Further events to commemorate Landini’s landmark anniversary will be announced by Argo Tractors in the coming months.