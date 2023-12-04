The award-winning Landini range for 2024 is now available to customers of Letterkenny-based Stewart Agri, with an official launch to be held on-site come the New Year.

Kevin Phelan, Country Manager for Argo Tractors Ireland.

Welcoming the respected dealership into the Landini network, Kevin Phelan, Country Manager for Argo Tractors Ireland, said: “Austin Stewart and his staff at Stewart Agri know what their customers want when it comes to their tractor of choice – emphasising mechanical excellence at an agreeable price – and that’s why Landini is a perfect fit for this highly respected Donegal dealership.”

Kevin continued: “As we develop the Argo Tractors Ireland brand, gaining new partners in business is a key part of our company’s vision. So we’re delighted to welcome Stewart Agri under the Argo umbrella for what we hope will be the first of many positive announcements as we move into 2024.”

According to Austin Stewart, Dealer Principal with Stewart Agri: “Stewart Agri is delighted to become part of the Argo Tractors Ireland team.

“Since opening our doors at Bonagee in 1986, Stewart Agri has prided itself on providing quality products and great customer service.

“In stocking the Landini range, which consists of efficient, high-performance tractors, we are providing an additional option for the small-to-medium farmer both here in Donegal and its environs when it comes to buying a new model.