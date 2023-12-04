Landini range now available at Donegal’s Stewart Agri
Welcoming the respected dealership into the Landini network, Kevin Phelan, Country Manager for Argo Tractors Ireland, said: “Austin Stewart and his staff at Stewart Agri know what their customers want when it comes to their tractor of choice – emphasising mechanical excellence at an agreeable price – and that’s why Landini is a perfect fit for this highly respected Donegal dealership.”
Kevin continued: “As we develop the Argo Tractors Ireland brand, gaining new partners in business is a key part of our company’s vision. So we’re delighted to welcome Stewart Agri under the Argo umbrella for what we hope will be the first of many positive announcements as we move into 2024.”
According to Austin Stewart, Dealer Principal with Stewart Agri: “Stewart Agri is delighted to become part of the Argo Tractors Ireland team.
“Since opening our doors at Bonagee in 1986, Stewart Agri has prided itself on providing quality products and great customer service.
“In stocking the Landini range, which consists of efficient, high-performance tractors, we are providing an additional option for the small-to-medium farmer both here in Donegal and its environs when it comes to buying a new model.
“Given Landini’s acclaimed reliability and excellent assistance service, combined with Stewart Agri’s reputation for offering a top-quality service at a competitive price, we believe it’s a match well made and we’re looking forward to deepening our relationship with Kevin and his team.”