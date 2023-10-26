Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary during which two artificial insemination tanks were stolen from the Ballyness Road area of Clogher.

stock image

Inspector McNeill said: “It was reported to police that the two tanks, which contained a large quantity of cattle semen were stolen after entry was gained to an outbuilding in the area, and it is believed that the burglary occurred sometime between 3pm on Saturday, October 21st and 1pm on Monday, October 23rd.

“The stolen tanks and contents were of significant value, and at this time, our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this theft.

“I would encourage anyone who may have this type of equipment, or who works in this industry, to be vigilant against this type of crime, particularly over the darker winter nights. Please review the security you have around your property and ensure any cameras are placed at entry points, where access might be gained.

“I would also urge anyone who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1024 of 23/10/23.

“Were you in the Ballyness Road area and saw anything suspicious? Or have you been offered any such items for sale in suspicious circumstances?”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .