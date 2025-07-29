Largest Lowline cattle herd in Europe for sale as innovative UK founder retires

Cattle in the fields at the Dorset farm

The first livestock entrepreneur to import live Lowline cattle into the UK is selling his entire herd.

Dorset-based Wessex Lowlines has been in business for more than 15 years and, under the management of Sam and David Maughan, has followed a meticulous breeding programme that has built the largest herd of its kind in Europe.

Founder Geoff Roper saw the opportunity to sell small “starter herds” to beef farmers and smallholders across the continent. The breed’s Angus heritage and smaller stature make them hugely attractive to those looking to produce quality meat from low-input, easy-handling animals.

Geoff’s impending retirement means just under 200 award-winning, pedigree Lowlines, plus a substantial bank of frozen semen with a diverse range of genetics, are for sale.

“If we were starting again today, we would be looking at the opportunity to supply Lowlines to those businesses that want to combine commercial beef production with environmental stewardship and conservation grazing,” David said.

“Lowlines are about 30% smaller than most other beef breeds, they finish on grass, are happy to overwinter outside, and the mothers calve easily. They are ideally suited to landowners pursuing low-input, easy-care cattle to graze in a system focused on environmental sustainability, which may be where the purchaser for this herd comes from.

“We also anticipate interest from established beef enterprises who we’re sure will be impressed by our animals, breeding lines and genetics.”

The sale of Wessex Lowlines represents a unique chance for someone to acquire a high-quality herd with elite health status, bred with commercial priorities in mind.

AUSTRALIAN LOWLINE WESSEX CATTLE

"Lowlines offer exceptional returns from beef on a carcass," notes Sam. "Their target weight of 450kg and killing-out percentage of 62-67% is impressive, but their meat-to-bone ratio of 72-77% and their ability to finish on grass is where they truly stand out, making them the ultimate breed for sustainable beef production."

Through four carefully selected genetic imports, Sam and David created a diverse gene pool. The herd has achieved remarkable show success, winning numerous breed and interbreed championships.

Animals have been exported across Europe, establishing the first Lowline herds in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and France.

The sale includes just under 200 Lowline cattle - bulls, heifers, cows and calves - along with Europe's first red Lowlines.

"My initial vision was to establish the breed across Europe and highlight the efficiency and sustainability advantages to farmers and smallholders," Geoff says.

"Lowlines retain 100% Aberdeen Angus genetics but at 30% smaller size than a modern Angus animal, allowing farmers to produce more beef per acre.

“Having achieved this vision, it's time for new ownership to guide the herd into the future."

Renowned livestock auctioneers Scott Donaldson and James Little of Harrison & Hetherington, based in Carlisle, will assist with the marketing of the Wessex Lowline herd.

Scott said: “With ‘regenerative farming’ very much becoming high on the agenda of livestock businesses, and as we focus on a more sustainable livestock rearing model, the Lowline is a breed that ticks all the boxes; smaller in stature but mighty in quality. I would urge anyone thinking about alternative beef rearing systems to get in touch and view the herd.

“In my 40 years’ experience in marketing cattle this is the most unique herd I have come across. The sale process will take the form of a private treaty with a closing date to be confirmed at the end of the summer.”

Other sale enquiries can be made to [email protected] or [email protected].

A video showcasing the herd is available on YouTube.