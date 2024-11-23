Larne Group “kick off” Winter Programme

Group members taking part in CPR training in October

​The Larne Group “kicked off” their winter group programme in September this year with a trip to watch Larne FC play against Glentoran in the NIFL under floodlight at Inver Park.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Treated to the newly opened facilities of the superb Agnew Lounge, members were able to watch the home team run out to a 2-0 win against their Belfast visitors from the comfort of the lounge or from the Church End stands.

Next up was a group meeting at Larne Market Yard in October were members welcomed Ross Cameron from HSCNI who delivered potentially life saving CPR and defibrillator training to members, providing practical hand on experience using resuscitation manikins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

November has been a busier month with a SRG and Ruminant Genetics presentation by John Moore and Francis Breen at Ballyclare Golf Club which was a joint meeting with Ballyclare and South Antrim Groups at the start of the month. However, the majority of conversation within the group has been taken up with the very current inheritance tax changes, and a large number of members made the journey to the Eikon centre last Monday night to show their opposition to the proposed changes.

Large numbers of Larne group members attended the Eikon centre along with farmers from all over the country.

The group are looking forward to a Christmas Lunch on Friday 6th December at the Olderfleet Bar & Restaurant and in order to book your place and menu choices, please contact Claire in the group office on 028 2827 2728 before Friday 29 th November.