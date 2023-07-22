Last call for tickets to win Angus heifer

Organised by the Forsythe family from Moneymore, top prize is the November 2021 born Coltrim Evana X747, from the heart of the herd’s award-winning and prolific Evana family.

Sired by Tofts Evergarth R409, she is bred from Coltrim Evana V213.

Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit at Antrim Area Hospital.

Coltrim Evana X747 will be raffled for charity. Ivan and Nicole Forsythe are pictured with Damien McAnesie from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. The Laurel House Chemotheraphy Unit in Antrim will also benefit from the proceeds of the raffle.Picture: Columba O’Hare/Newry.ie

The Coltrim prefix dates back to 1928 and is one of Northern Ireland’s long-established and highly respected Aberdeen Angus herds.

Ivan Forsythe explained: “We decided to organise the charity raffle in memory of my brother Keith, who lost his long and courageous battle with cancer in August last year. Keith would have turned 50 in early November, and he was a much-loved son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle.

“Keith was very proud of our Aberdeen Angus heritage, and we wanted to do something in his honour, as well as raise much-needed funds for two very worthy charities.”

First prize is the pedigree Aberdeen Angus heifer, and the second and third prize winning ticket holders will win £100 and £50 respectively. Tickets are priced at £2 each.

Tickets will be on sale at the Randox Antrim Show, and Clogher Valley Show.