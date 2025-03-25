Last chance for farmers to apply to participate in Dairy Carbon Network
This exciting new Defra funded project will seek to demonstrate and evaluate a range of practical and innovative solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions on dairy farms. 20 farms are being recruited for the Northern Ireland farm network with a total of 56 farms being recruited across the United Kingdom.
A webinar was recently held for farmers interested in participating in the project and the recording is available on the AgriSearch YouTube channel. Further information can be found on the AgriSearch and AHDB websites where you can register your interest.
Participating farmers will benefit from expert advice from scientists and industry stakeholders. This will help further strengthen farm resilience, while offering valuable insights that will benefit the wider industry.
Each participating farm will have a tailored programme and ongoing support from a farm liaison officer. Financial support will be provided for active participation, including payments to farmers and access to products and services.