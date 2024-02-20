Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These events are part of the Voluntary Initiative and provide sprayer operators who are members of the National Register Of Sprayer Operators the chance to gain 10 CPD points towards their membership.

The courses in Northern Ireland are delivered in co-operation between the UFU and CAFRE. The course provides an annual update on the safe and legal application of plant protection products.

Plant Protection Products (PPP’s) are essential in providing high quality food supplies and a recent report estimated that without PPP’s the average cost of food would increase 40%.

Robin Bolton and Leigh McClean CAFRE discussing the final 2024 NRoSo sprayer operators roadshow with Chris Gill, UFU.

This course aims to keep operators up to date so that these products are used in the safest manner limiting any potential negative impacts from their use. The course also provides an opportunity for Basis trained agronomists to gain 8 CPD points towards their annual professional register membership.