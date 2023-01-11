Last chance to buy tickets for Marie Curie memorial raffle

The winning tickets will be drawn on Thursday 26th January, at an event taking place in the Market House, Main Street, Middletown, County Armagh, commencing at 6.30pm.

Organisers extend a warm invitation for everyone to join them for a fun-filled evening suitable for all members of the family.

The itinerary includes live music, light refreshments, free raffle and face painting, and other activities for children.

Millbrae Black Caoimhe X891, bred by Fr Sean Moore, Derrynoose, County Armagh

Star prize in the charity raffle is the pedigree Aberdeen Angus heifer, Millbrae Black Caoimhe X891, generously donated by Father Sean Moore in memory of his sister Rose.

Born in June 2021, the heifer was sired by the popular AI bull Oakchurch de Admiral P164, and is out of the home-bred Millbrae Blackbird U762 – a daughter of the 19,000gns Blelack Evermore J231.

Father Moore’s award-winning Millbrae Herd was founded 24 years ago, and currently comprises of five breeding females.

The raffle boasts a number of excellent prizes, including dinner, bed and breakfast for two people at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast, plus £200 spending money.

An additional four tickets will be drawn, with the winners receiving cash prizes of £200 each.

Tickets are priced at £10 each, or three for £20. All proceeds will be donated to Marie Curie.

The charity raffle has attracted an unprecedented level of support from across the province and further afield, and anyone who hasn’t already purchased tickets can do so on or before Thursday 26 th January.

Tickets are available Father Sean Moore tel: 028 37568406, his nieces Bernie McBride on mobile: 07753 612616, or Lisa Moore on mobile: 07731 982462. email:[email protected]

Alternatively, purchase tickets using the Paypal account [email protected], or via the Just Giving page which is available on Facebook: Marie Curie Fundraiser in Memory of Rose Moore.