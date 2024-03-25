Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More likely though is you’ve already enjoyed the videos and probably thought you missed out on a good day’s craic!

Well the truth is that no matter how excellent FarmFLiX are at creating videos, the magic of the day can only be experienced in full by attending in person. The roar of each pair of tractors around the course, each with their own unique sound can’t truly be captured by the cameras.

The skill of the operators and the fine margins of not picking up penalties can only be appreciated in the flesh. The videos are just a flavor of the day with many of the 100 machines competing not even seen in the final cut because this well-oiled machine has the action coming hot and heavy!

Stephen Davidson in 698 MF

The creators FarmFLiX analysed last year’s footage and averaged a new pull on track every 30 seconds to keep the audience well entertained – a key statistic they’re planning to deliver once again.

The beautiful thing about this competition however is no-one, not even the organisers, can predict exactly what’s going to happen on track – yes there’s always going to be two tractors going head to head but anything is possible. With a mix of power, grip and skill required to set the best times the game is anyone’s to win. The fun sometimes comes from the least expectations, like when a 2wd 698 MF in year one blew the engine at the top of the hill climb, it became an instantly memorable machine. The same rig returned for last season in what proved to be some of the wettest ground conditions seen in a summer for years. On the back foot from the start in a 2wd few expected much from the operator Stephen Davidson but to the amazement of everyone at the event he found grip and posted a time only a few seconds short of making the semi-finals in a crowd pleaser performance.

The bottom line is tickets for the 2024 event are only available until Sunday, 31st March at www.onthepull.co