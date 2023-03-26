Latest news from Mid and West Antrim

The first meeting saw over 60 members attend a breakfast in the Ramble Inn where members enjoyed a delicious breakfast followed by two speakers the first from Barclays Bank Caroline Doyle and then William Irvine, UFU deputy president who gave an update to members.

In December members enjoyed an evening go karting at Need for Speed, Doagh.

The final meeting of the winter programme was held in February in the Adair Arms. This meeting was well attended by over 30 members and it was great to see so many attending. Members heard from The Electric Storage Company who gave an informative talk regarding the new technologies they are using and the benefits their customers are seeing. Due to increasing energy costs members took the opportunity to ask a wide range of questions and created a great evening for members.

Mid Antrim group manager Robert McMullan, Kathryn McKeown United Feeds, NI silage competition winner dairy section, Ian and Dessie Maybin.

We ran our annual group silage competition with judging in February and our thanks must go to judge Jonathan Sloan who kindly gave up his time to judge the competition. The results were as follows;

Mid Antrim group silage competition

1st Dairy Ian and Dessie Maybin

1st Beef I and A Dale

Kate Monaghan and Chris Doherty from The Electric Storage Company and Mid Antrim UFU chair Cyril Orr.

1st Bale Carl Reid

A huge congratulations must go to Ian and Dessie Maybin who went on to win The Northern Ireland Silage competition in the dairy section. A great achievement and congratulations to all members who took part in the competition.

The group will be organising a trip for later in the year, members will be contacted with further details.