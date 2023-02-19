Latest on the Harper Adams alumni
Correction: Apologies to Sean Young for any embarrassment caused by an error last week in defining his position
It should have read: Sean Young, (HND & BSc Agricultural Operations, 1994 entry), Commodity Manager Agriculture, Pilgrims Shared Services, based Grantham.
Ben Adams, (BSc(Hons) Agriculture with Farm Business Management, 2014 entry), Farm Consultant, Gasson Associates, Oxfordshire.
Ian Baker, BSc(Hons) Agri-Business Management, 1991 entry), Mining Specialist, Geotech Resources, Capetown.
Stephen Cassidy, (BSc(Hons) Agriculture 1990 entry), Pig Consultant Europe, Middle East & Africa, Cargill Animal Nutrition. Living Longford.
Mark Elliott, (BSc(Hons) Agricultural Management & Business Studies, 1989 entry), Ex Methodist College, Founder and CEO of Crophound, Belfast.
Fintan Grimes, (HND Agricultural Marketing & Business Administration, 1989 entry), Ex Dungannon College of FE & Loughry, Head of Scandi Chicken Quality Program, lives Monaghan.
William Stewart, (BSc(Hons) International Agricultural Marketing & Business, 1995 entry, Director Herban Ltd, Tyne & Weir.
About Harper Adams:
Harper Adams University, founded in 1901 as Harper Adams College, is a public university located close to the village of Edgmond, near Newport, in Shropshire, England. Established in 1901, the college is a specialist provider of higher education for the agricultural and rural sector.