Latest on the Harper Adams alumni.
Lewis Hamilton, (MEng Agricultural Engineering, 2015 entry), Ex Armagh Royal Grammar School, Product Development Engineer, CDE Group.
Sharon O’Brien, (BSc(Hons) Agricultural Business, 2015 entry), Marketing & Parts Manager, Egmont Agri Ltd., Co. Cork. Richard Beattie, (BSc(Hons) Agriculture, 2015 entry), Ex Ballycastle High School, Ruminant Sales Representative, Chestnutt Animal Feeds. Shaun Hare, (BSc(Hons) Animal Science, 1994 entry), Principal Developer (Digital), Vehicle Standards Agency, Lincolnshire. Claire Cochrane, (BSc(Hons) Agriculture, 2014 entry), Ex Limavady High School, Sedgewick Insurance & Business, Brisbane, Australia. Matt O’Hagan, (BSc(Hons) Agriculture with Marketing, 1992 entry), Senior Agronomist, Marks & Spencer, London. Andrew Dickens, (BSc(Hons) Rural Enterprise & Land Management ,1999 entry), Land Agent & Auctioneer, Robin Jessop Ltd., Darlington. Paul Rooke, (BSc(Hons) Agriculture ,1986 entry), Executive Director, British Coffee Association, Charlbury, Oxfordshire.
