Latest prices from Downpatrick

Prices from the Drop Calf and Sheep Market Report in Downpatrick on Saturday, 30th March 2024.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:36 BST

Lamb: Raholp farmer 21.50kg £150.

Hoggets: Ballee farmer 25.6kg £165 and 25.60kg £150. Downpatrick farmer 22kg £ 142 and Castlewellan farmer 22.20kg £141 and 16kg £87.

Fat Ewe: Downpatrick farmer £200. Ballynahinch farmer £175. Castlewellan farmer £168, £158, £141 and Castlewellan farmer

£152.

Ewe & Lamb(s): Ballynahinch farmer £240. Lisburn farmer £225 and Ballynahinch farmer £220 on three occasions.

A Darragh Cross farmer topped the market on the day with Lot 603: Charolais bull calf at 208kg which sold for £590.

A Darragh Cross farmer topped the native breed category on the day with Lot 605: Aberdeen Angus bull calf at 195kg which sold for £480.

A Darragh Cross farmer topped the native breed category on the day with Lot 605: Aberdeen Angus bull calf at 195kg which sold for £480

1. downpatrick 2.jpg

A Darragh Cross farmer topped the native breed category on the day with Lot 605: Aberdeen Angus bull calf at 195kg which sold for £480 Photo: Downpatrick mart

Photo Sales
A Darragh Cross farmer topped the market on the day with Lot 603: Charolais bull calf at 208kg which sold for £590

2. downpatrick 1.jpg

A Darragh Cross farmer topped the market on the day with Lot 603: Charolais bull calf at 208kg which sold for £590 Photo: Downpatrick mart

Photo Sales
Related topics:Downpatrick