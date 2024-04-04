Lamb: Raholp farmer 21.50kg £150.
Hoggets: Ballee farmer 25.6kg £165 and 25.60kg £150. Downpatrick farmer 22kg £ 142 and Castlewellan farmer 22.20kg £141 and 16kg £87.
Fat Ewe: Downpatrick farmer £200. Ballynahinch farmer £175. Castlewellan farmer £168, £158, £141 and Castlewellan farmer
£152.
Ewe & Lamb(s): Ballynahinch farmer £240. Lisburn farmer £225 and Ballynahinch farmer £220 on three occasions.
A Darragh Cross farmer topped the market on the day with Lot 603: Charolais bull calf at 208kg which sold for £590.
A Darragh Cross farmer topped the native breed category on the day with Lot 605: Aberdeen Angus bull calf at 195kg which sold for £480.