Leading prices at Suffolk show and sales

The NI Suffolk Branch recently held two Shows and Sales in both Rathfriland and Plumbridge.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Rathfriland saw Alfred and Norman Robinson take the 1st placed ram lamb winning rosette from Judge Martin Butler and went on to take the Overall Champion Title with their Ballynacannon Hakuna Matata lamb.

The Benrafton flock of Alfred and Norman also took 1st in the shearling class selling to 750gns with Shaun and Brian Dickson of the Islandmoyle flock taking the Reserve Champion title with their 2nd prized ram lamb selling to 680gns.

Anthony Patton of the Carrowmoney flock took first in the pairs class.

2nd Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Shaun & Brian Dickson selling for 680gns. Pic: Suffolk club2nd Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Shaun & Brian Dickson selling for 680gns. Pic: Suffolk club
Leading prices at Rathfriland: B Lamb 780gns; N Robinson 750gns 550gns & 480gns; K McAdoo 750gns 650gns 500gns; B Dickson 680gns, 400gns; A Patton 480gns x 2, 450gns £ 400gns x 2; K Rogan 450gns; Grant Bros 400gns

Results

Shearling: 1st N Robinson; 2nd K McAdoo; 3rd S Burns; 4th K McAdoo

Ram Lamb: 1st N Robinson; 2nd S&B Dickson; 3rd K McAdoo; 4th Grant Brothers

1st Prize pairs from Anthony Patton. Pic: Suffolk Club1st Prize pairs from Anthony Patton. Pic: Suffolk Club
Pairs: 1st & 2nd A Patton; 3rd S&B Dickson; 4th N Robinson

Champion: N Robinson – Ram Lamb

Reserve: Shaun & Brian Dickson

PLUMBRIDGE SALE - LEADING PRICES

1st Prize Shearling Ram from Norman Robinson selling for 750gns. Pic: Suffolk Club1st Prize Shearling Ram from Norman Robinson selling for 750gns. Pic: Suffolk Club
K Chambers - 1000gns

S&J McCloskey - 900gns, 820gns & 500gns

S&W Tait 600gns, 520gns & 420gns shearling 500gns

E Daly 460gns, 440gns & 420gns

R McAdoo 600gns, 580gns 600gns shearling 800gns & 680gns

K McAdoo 500gns

