Leading trade stands get set for the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair
With almost 200 trade stands filling the Eikon and Logan Hall, visitors will be able to browse and engage with the latest technologies and innovations within the dairy industry.
The Winter Fair held in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, welcomes the return of many visitor favourites including Alan Milne Tractors – Dieci, Cookstown Dairy Services, Dale Farm, Dovea Genetics and Moore Concrete as well as NC Engineering Ltd, Northern Lift Trucks Ltd, Slurrykat, Johnston Gilpin & Co/Stephen Moore Farm Machinery and Wilson Agri.
New to the Show this year is EnviroSystems (UK) Ltd, Goldcrop, Greenhill Systems Ltd, Hoof Doc, Moonsyst, Splash It and international award-winning German supplier, Förster-Technik.
To view a full list of trade stands exhibiting at the 2023 Show visit winterfair.org.uk.
This year, the Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday 14th December from 9am to 6pm.
Visitors can purchase tickets online in advance of the event at www.winterfair.org.uk. Tickets will also be available on the gate. Admission is £12 for adults, £9 for youths (12-18 years) and seniors, with under 12’s entering for free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge with a valid Society membership card.