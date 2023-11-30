On Thursday 14th December 2023 the Eikon Exhibition Centre will transform into a winter wonderland for dairy farmers with the return of the highly anticipated Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

There will be almost 200 trade stands filling the Eikon and Logan Hall. Pic: Brian Thompsonb

With almost 200 trade stands filling the Eikon and Logan Hall, visitors will be able to browse and engage with the latest technologies and innovations within the dairy industry.

The Winter Fair held in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, welcomes the return of many visitor favourites including Alan Milne Tractors – Dieci, Cookstown Dairy Services, Dale Farm, Dovea Genetics and Moore Concrete as well as NC Engineering Ltd, Northern Lift Trucks Ltd, Slurrykat, Johnston Gilpin & Co/Stephen Moore Farm Machinery and Wilson Agri.

New to the Show this year is EnviroSystems (UK) Ltd, Goldcrop, Greenhill Systems Ltd, Hoof Doc, Moonsyst, Splash It and international award-winning German supplier, Förster-Technik.

To view a full list of trade stands exhibiting at the 2023 Show visit winterfair.org.uk.

This year, the Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday 14th December from 9am to 6pm.