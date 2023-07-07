Once again organised for those with an interest in the breed aged 18-35 saw participants undertake a number of visits and take part in several challengens and competitions along the way.

Of particular interest for many on the trip was a visit to AFBI Hillsborough on the first day which saw researchers explain the centre’s work in a wide variety of areas, including; feed intake and emissions, virtual collars out in the field, research into alternative anthelmintics, the use of multi species swards to improve carbon sequestration and how Willow trees can be used to harbour phosphorus and prevent from entering water courses.

Texel Sheep Society YDP coordinator Miss Ross said the visit had been both thought provoking and inspirational, giving young breeders an insight into areas of the industry they may not have previously been aware of or giving significant thought to.

“The work being done at AFBI Hillsborough covers a wide range of areas, but all of it addresses some fundamental issues the farming industry will be grappling with over the coming years. Getting the chance to hear from world leading researchers first hand was an excellent opportunity for everyone on the visit.”

Following that the weekend saw the attendees visit a number of leading flocks in the country, including Alastair Gault and family’s Forkins and Cherryvale flocks, the Millar family’s Millar’s flock and the multi-faceted livestock business of James Alexander which includes both pedigree and commercial sheep and cattle enterprises.

Miss Ross said the flock and farm visits had been excellent with high quality stock on display at every farm and the usual Northern Irish hospitality on offer in abundance.

“This year’s Five Nations weekend once again proved terrifically popular with young Texel breeders and everyone who came will have gone away with new friends and new knowledge to put in to practice at home,” she said.

The Forkins and Cherryvale flock visit saw the youngsters pit their wits at stock judging with four classes, Texel shearling ewes, Suffolk shearling ewes, Texel shearling rams and crossbred lambs being judged and Dennis Taylor of Smyths Daleside acting as master judge.

There was also a guess the weight competition featuring a Forkins Texel shearling ram, with points awarded for those closest to the correct weight of 138kg.

Top spot in the individual stock judging was a three-way tie between Willy Davis, Usk Vale, Robyn Hardman, Oak Vale and Bryn Robinson, Preenbank, with Irish breeder Andrew Friel and third taken by Mel Buchan, Clinterty.

This visit also featured a relay race which included push ups, eating raw eggs and competitors having to power a shearing machine via a bicycle. The Northern Irish A team came out on top in this competition.

Saturday morning saw the event visit the Millar family’s farm to view the Millar’s flock as well as the family dairy unit. Once again the quality of the stock on show was top drawer in both the Texels and the Holsteins.

Once again this visit included a competitive element, with a Texel themed quiz being undertaken as well as another relay race, once again collecting points for their national teams.

And the final visit of the weekend was to James Alexander’s farm, where visitors got to see a selection of the pedigree and commercial sheep and cattle being produced by this extensive enterprise. The final competition of the weekend here was a stock judging competition featuring four crossbred heifers.

Miss Ross said all three visits had been excellent and showcased the some of the very best livestock in UK. “The three hosts had put a lot of work in to the visits and are to be thanked for their superb hospitality and willingness to open their gates and share their knowledge with these keen young people.”

Winning the team competition and with it the Drumgooland Shield was the Scottish team of Kim Laird, Melissa Buchan, Karyn McArthur, Katie Wight and Ailish Ross.

Then in second was the Welsh team of Gerallt Rowlands, Angharad Thomas, Bethan Jones, Aled Davies and Will Davis and in third was the Irish team of Michael Haverty, James Dunne, Cathal McCauley, Oisin Lunney and Andrew Friel.

Miss Ross said the event would not have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors sponsors Ballymena Market, Smyths Daleside and AB Europe .

“The Society extends its thanks to all these sponsors for their support of the weekend.”