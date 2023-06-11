Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course is open for applications at CAFRE

Discussing the course, Course Manager, Kenneth Johnston said that CAFRE has already received a high level of interest and he would encourage anyone intending in applying for the course to make sure that they do not miss the closing date for applications on 31 July.

Kenneth further explained that the course will be delivered one night per week over 20 weeks from October 2023 to the end of February 2024 using a blended approach with a mixture of face to face and online delivery.

He also advised that the course is available at all CAFRE Campus locations with classes in beef, sheep and dairying being offered.

James Paul from Knockloughrim, Co Londonderry pictured on his home farm

Of the 2022/23 students, 100% were satisfied with the course and felt they had gained knowledge from participating in the course and would recommend the course to others. They also felt the course will be of benefit to them when running their farm business.

James Paul from Knockloughrim, Co Londonderry who recently successfully completed the dairying course said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot especially in relation to animal health and dairy cow production and it suited me that it was held in the evenings.

“I recently returned home to farm after spending 13 years in Canada working in the oil industry. On returning to Northern Ireland I decided to get started in dairy production and realised I needed to do a dairy course to gain more knowledge.

“I am excited to have started milking cows in the last few weeks and am already putting into practice much of what I learned on the course. I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in agriculture or thinking of applying for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: www.cafre.ac.uk/ABO.

The cost of the course is £150.00.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural qualification eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.