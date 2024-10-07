Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lidl has announced a Net Zero by 2050 commitment based on new ambitious climate targets in its supply chain.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket retailer, which has 42 stores across Northern Ireland, is significantly intensifying its commitment to sustainable business practices and climate mitigation as part of its international ‘A Better Tomorrow’ sustainability strategy.

Lidl is committed to net-zero by 2050 across all business units and supply chains. To date, it has already recorded a 17% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Ireland (compared to 2019) as part of Lidl’s commitment to reduce operational emission by 46% by 2030. The company attributes this reduction to its use of 100 percent green electricity in each of its 42 stores across the region and its Regional Distribution Centre at Nutts Corner since 2019, alongside a wide range of other sustainability initiatives.

Joining forces to reduce emissions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director for Lidl in Northern Ireland

Lidl is now expanding its climate strategy to include new, concrete net-zero targets in its upstream and downstream value chain otherwise known as Scope 3 emissions, where more than 90 percent of its total emissions are generated. Targets include a 42.4 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, forestry and other land (FLAG emissions) and 35 percent reduction in its emissions in the energy and industry sector (E+I emissions) by 2034.

The company is also working closely with its strategic suppliers, who are responsible for 75 percent of product-related Scope 3 emissions, to set their own climate targets by 2026 in accordance with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) criteria – a global initiative that supports companies in setting science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the latest climate science.

In Northern Ireland, Lidl is supporting its suppliers to achieve these targets through its dedicated Supplier Engagement Programme, offering a wide range of assistance and training opportunities – including enrolment in the Supplier Leadership on Climate Targets (LOCT) online academy.

Climate strategy milestones already achieved

Other industry leading climate measures already successfully implemented in Northern Ireland include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Becoming the first regionwide retailer to power its fleet with organic food waste in partnership with McCulla Ireland, helping reduce carbon emissions on deliveries by up to 93%.

- The installation of heat pumps in all new Lidl stores across Northern Ireland

- The installation of solar panels in more than 10 stores across Northern Ireland with a commitment to grow this with every new store.

- The installation of LED in lighting in all 42 stores across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The installation of 50kW D/C EV chargers at all new stores across Northern Ireland.

Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director for Lidl in Northern Ireland, said that the organisation remains “firmly committed” to offering customers across Northern Ireland products at affordable prices that are in line with its climate targets.

"Lidl has already made significant progress in climate mitigation in Northern Ireland and we are committed to doing much more in the coming years,” he said. "Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time but, with ambitious goals and determined action, we are taking on this task and playing our role in being part of the solution.”

Science Based Targets: committed to science

The companies of Schwarz Group joined the Science Based Targets initiative back in 2020 to help meet the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement. Lidl has formulated its own climate strategy with additional climate targets as part of the Schwarz Group companies' climate strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl takes responsibility and contributes to achieving the Paris climate protection goals with its climate offensive as part of its international CSR strategy.

For further information about Lidl’s ‘A Better Tomorrow’ sustainability strategy, visit A Better Tomorrow – Lidl Northern Ireland.