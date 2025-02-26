Lidl champions British agriculture with inaugural farming conference

Lidl has reinforced its commitment to British agriculture by bringing together over 130 farmers, food producers, and industry leaders for its inaugural Grassroots British Farming Conference.

Held at Harper Adams University, the UK’s leading institution for agri-food and rural sectors, the two-day event provided a platform for collaboration, innovation, and tackling the future challenges of British farming.

The packed agenda featured expert-led discussions on agricultural policy, regenerative farming, livestock behaviour monitoring technology, and mental health, alongside hands-on demonstrations in key areas such as soil health and butchery. “Lidl in Dialogue” – an interactive panel session – gave attendees a direct opportunity to engage Lidl’s sustainability and commercial teams and industry stakeholders, asking questions on the challenges and opportunities shaping the sector.

Lidl has long been a champion of British agriculture, sourcing 100% of its fresh milk, butter, eggs, cream, pork, chicken, and beef from British suppliers. The supermarket has also taken a leading position in establishing long-term contracts and cost-of-production models, ensuring stability for suppliers in an evolving industry. In 2024 alone, Lidl pledged £1bn into the British egg industry, £1.5bn into British beef, £500m into British pork, and £70m into British root vegetables. The discounter is on track to invest £21bn in the British food industry by the end of FY24, exceeding its original five-year commitment by 40%.

Pictured at the Lidl Grassroots Conference 2025

Richard Bourns, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, opened the conference, reinforcing Lidl’s long-standing partnership with British farmers: “With two-thirds of our products sourced from British suppliers, we recognise the critical role agriculture plays in both our business and our customers’ shopping choices. Having strong family ties to farming myself, and over 15 years working closely with British suppliers at Lidl, I know first-hand the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. For nearly five years, our Grassroots Farming Groups have played a crucial role in developing long-term, sustainable partnerships. Events like our Grassroots Conference allow us to foster open conversations, strengthen relationships, and ensure we continue growing together in the years ahead.”

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Lidl recently became a founding partner of the £1 million Soil Association Exchange fund, an initiative supporting British farmers in implementing best practice sustainability projects to reduce carbon emissions and improve soil health. The discounter has also taken a strong stance on policy issues, backing calls to pause proposed changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT) and urging the Government to consult with industry leaders to find a workable solution.