Lidl NI to create 200 new jobs

The move will see Lidl Northern Ireland expand its workforce to more than 1,500 employees this year to support its expansion plans after outperforming all other major supermarket retailers with consistent growth in market share over the last five years.

More than 200 brand-new roles are being created to support its Regional Distribution Centre in Nutts Corner, which processes, packs and supplies more than 2,000 products to its 41 stores across Northern Ireland. Additional retail roles are also being created across the region to support its busy store network which has grown exponentially to now welcome nearly half a million weekly shoppers.

The recruitment drive will see a variety of roles created across warehouse operations and logistics management, as well as in-store retail assistant and managerial roles. Lidl Northern Ireland will begin recruitment in April 2023.

Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, with the team from Lidl Northern Ireland’s Regional Distribution Centre.

Recently named Business Eye’s Employer of the Year and globally accredited by the Top Employer’s Institute for a third consecutive year, the retailer also confirmed an investment of £3 million in additional pay increases to all of its employees, effective from March 2023.

Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “As a major retailer and local employer, we are thrilled to announce the creation of a further 200 brand-new roles within Lidl Northern Ireland as part of our continued expansion and in support of our exceptional growth.

“We recognise that our success is down to the strength of our team, which is why we have prioritised building an exceptional place to work and nurturing an inclusive, rewarding and fulfilling culture for every employee.

“Our People Strategy also focuses on ensuring we offer the most competitive benefits package in the industry. This includes competitive salaries, dedicated training and development and a comprehensive suite of industry-leading benefits which support our employees throughout all stages of their lives and careers with us.”