Lidl Northern Ireland launch Monsieur Cuisine Smart by Silvercrest

Lidl Northern Ireland is launching the must have kitchen appliance, the Monsieur Cuisine Smart by Silvercrest, to its Northern Ireland stores this October.

Already a runaway success in the Republic of Ireland - where one appliance was sold every 24 seconds on the launch morning - this groundbreaking device is set to transform kitchens across Northern Ireland.

Anticipating huge demand, Lidl has introduced a new ‘Click, Reserve and Collect’ function to ensure customers don’t miss out on securing their Monsieur Cuisine Smart, for the very first time.

From Monday 22nd September, customers can reserve up to two Monsieur Cuisine units priced at just £399.99 each through the Lidl Plus app, selecting their preferred store for collection between Wednesday 1st and Sunday 5th October. In addition, customers will receive a £100 voucher to use on their Lidl Plus app to help create their favourite meals. Payment for the must have appliance is made at checkout upon collection. For those who miss out on the reservation window, the appliance will go on general sale across the region from Thursday 9th October.

The kitchen companion innovatively combines 15 appliances in one, offering Northern Ireland customers smart cooking at a fraction of the cost of premium competitors. Priced at only £399.99, the Monsieur Cuisine Smart delivers high-end cooking performance at unbeatable Lidl value. It kneads, blends, steams, chops, slow cooks, and even self-cleans; empowering home cooks to prep everything from soups and stews to sauces and desserts with ease. Saving time, space and effort.

To mark this much-anticipated Northern Ireland launch, Lidl teamed up with local entrepreneur, mum-of-three, and founder of Digg Mama, Caroline O’Neill as the campaign ambassador. Renowned for sharing relatable family life moments, practical cooking tips, and lifestyle insights with her 250,000+ social media followers, Caroline has made the Monsieur Cuisine Smart the go-to appliance in her busy family kitchen.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the Monsieur Cuisine in Lidl Northern Ireland stores, Monsieur Cuisine campaign ambassador Caroline O’Neill said: “As a working mum of three, I’m always looking for ways to make life in the kitchen easier, and the Monsieur Cuisine Smart really does deliver. It’s taken the stress out of mealtimes, helping me plan ahead, try new recipes, and even cut down on waste. Honestly, I don’t know how one machine does so much, the only thing it hasn’t done yet is my supermarket run!

"The step-by-step video guidance and voice control are game changers. Whether I’m cooking a family favourite or trying something new, it feels like I have an extra pair of hands in the kitchen. It’s ideal for anyone short on time or headspace. Whether you’re a confident cook or just trying to get something on the table after a long day."

With a sleek 8-inch colour touchscreen, voice control capability, over 600 built-in recipes, and app integration for planning and remote control, the Monsieur Cuisine Smart by Silvercrest is ideal for busy families, food lovers, and anyone looking to reduce food waste, save space, or streamline their cooking routine.

Key features include:

- 15-in-1 appliance (steam, chop, knead, blend, slow cook & more)

- Step-by-step video recipe guidance

- Built-in scales and smart ingredient suggestions

- Voice assistant compatibility

- Dishwasher-friendly accessories

- Easy-clean mode

- Offers exceptional value with premium features at just £399.99 – a third of the cost of big brand competitors.

This exclusive drop is part of Lidl’s continued mission to bring premium, affordable innovations to homes across Northern Ireland.

The Monsieur Cuisine Smart £399.99 will be available in all Lidl Northern Ireland stores from Thursday 9th October while stocks last. Customers will be able to ‘Click, Reserve & Collect’ from Monday 22nd – Sunday 28th September this launch marks a first for Lidl Northern Ireland’s middle aisle, giving customers the best chance yet to secure one of its most talked-about products before they sell out. For more information visit www.lidl.ie/MonsieurCuisine