Lidl opens largest store in NI

Lidl Northern Ireland opened the doors to its largest store in the region today, following the completion of a £9m project to relocate to a larger site within Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine where it has served the local community since 2005.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning an impressive 2,514 square metres, the expanded store has created 8 new jobs for the local community, bringing the total team employed at Lidl’s Coleraine store to 30.

Local rugby legend and former Irish international Andrew Trimble joined Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan to welcome customers and cut the ribbon on the new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl Northern Ireland also celebrated the new store opening by donating £1,000 in store vouchers to two local charities, the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust and Coleraine Men’s Group, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting local communities and causes.

L-R: Tomas Fusek, Lidl Coleraine Store Manager; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciarán McQuillan; Andrew Trimble; Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland

Early bird shoppers first through the doors received Lidl shopping vouchers to redeem against their shop, whilst in-store celebrations included opening day entertainment, middle aisle offers and tasty in-store product sampling.

Comprising the largest solar power network of any Lidl store in Ireland, the new Coleraine store has achieved an EPC A+ Energy Rating, which is the highest possible rating for energy efficiency, certifying it as the most energy efficient Lidl supermarket in Northern Ireland. The store is also Lidl's most energy efficient store in its network of 225 stores across the island of Ireland.

Built with sustainability at its core, including two electrical charging points for customers, the building substantiates Lidl’s commitment to reducing energy consumption and lowering carbon footprint across its business and underscores its commitment to developing sustainably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the retailer’s first store opening of 2025, Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "We are delighted to officially open the doors to our largest store in Northern Ireland today. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing and upgrading our store network and providing the best possible shopping experience for our customers.

"Sustainability and energy efficiency have been carefully considered throughout every phase of this store’s development, and we are proud to say that it is not only the largest Lidl store in Northern Ireland, but also one of the most sustainable in our network.”

Speaking at the store opening today, Andrew Trimble reflected on Lidl’s commitment to supporting local communities: "As someone who was born and raised in Coleraine, I've always valued the importance of community. That's why I'm proud to partner with Lidl Northern Ireland for this milestone store opening in my hometown. Lidl’s commitment to local job creation, sustainability and community support reflects the very best of what makes this region special.

"This impressive new store not only offers local shoppers’ quality and value but also demonstrates Lidl’s genuine investment in our community's future. It's great to see a business that truly understands and cares for the place we call home."

For more information visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk