Lilian Kennedy of Curry Sauce NI, says goodbye to stallholders and customers

Coleraine’s Causeway Speciality Market has said a tearful goodbye to one its longest standing stallholders, Lilian Kennedy of Curry Sauce NI.

Friends, fellow stallholders and customers gathered for her final day on Saturday 12th April, as she makes plans to enjoy her well-earned retirement.

Friends, fellow stallholders and customers gathered for her final day on Saturday 12th April, as she makes plans to enjoy her well-earned retirement.

There is no doubt that Lilian’s cook-at-home and authentic curry sauces from the likes of India and Malaysia have been a firm favourite with customers over the years and Lilian will be sorely missed.

"It has been an amazing journey," Lilian said at her final trading day, "Coleraine has been so, so good to me. It's my best market. I've made lovely friends, traders and the locals here. They've been so, so supportive."

Coleraine’s Causeway Speciality Market has said a tearful goodbye to one its longest standing stallholders, Lilian Kennedy of Curry Sauce NI. Lillian is pictured receiving a farewell gift from with Catrina McNeill, Council’s Town & Village Management Team and Ted Jenson, Big Ted’s Cookies.

Speaking about her time at Causeway Speciality Market, Lilian said: "We started off with what, 25 traders, and now we're up to over 50 traders, and the standards – all artisan quality – is amazing, and the support for the markets has grown."

She added: "The quality and the community...the quality of the traders that you have in the market. It's such a great market to come to. You've got 50 stalls, and everything's covered – craft, lovely foods, everything."

While Lilian is retiring, she has reassured her customers that Curry Sauce NI will now continue under new management.

The market community, including Catrina McNeill from Council’s Town and Village Management team gathered to wish Lilian all the best and thank her for her years of service to the market, Lillian thanked everyone saying: "I'd just like to finish by saying thank you very much for Coleraine and all my colleagues here, the traders in Coleraine; I wish them all the best for 2025, and I'll be up to support them."

The award-winning Causeway Speciality Market operates at the Diamond at Coleraine Town Hall on the second Saturday of the month and Catrina McNeill added: “Thank you to Lillian for her years of participation in our market, we will all miss her and hope she has a lovely retirement.”

Over 50 artisan traders offer a fantastic range of locally produced items from pictures, and jewellery to artisan food products.

To read more about Causeway Speciality Market visit: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/causeway-speciality-market-p879151