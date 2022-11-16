Ian sadly passed away on 31 July this year at the age of 38. Born with cystic fibrosis, Ian had a double lung transplant in August 2014 in Newcastle, England. At the time Ian said the transplant had changed his life, it allowed him to be up early and out on the farm with his Limousins or working at the family engineering business alongside his father Ian senior.

A strong supporter of the Limousin breed Ian loved sourcing and trying out new and old Limousin bloodlines which over the years resulted in multiple show winners, sale leaders and pedigree herd competition awards of which he was very proud. Ian was actively involved with the young breeders and took great pleasure in helping new breeders in any way he could. He had many friendships both at home and wider afield which is evident from the number of donations the club have received for the charity auction in his memory.

Full details of the charity auction listings can be found at https://elite.pedigreesales.com/Event/Details/403816 and to register to bid please use https://elite.pedigreesales.com/Account/Register

The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club are running an online charity auction this week to support the work of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and in memory of fellow breeder and friend Ian Davidson Jnr of the Ballyrickard Herd, Larne

Bidding for the lots opened on Friday evening past and will close at the club’s annual prize giving and dinner on Saturday 19 November.