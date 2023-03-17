The auction was in memory of fellow breeder and friend, the late Ian Davidson Jnr of the Ballyrickard Herd, Larne who sadly passed away in July last year at the age of 38.

Born with cystic fibrosis, he had a double lung transplant in August 2014 in Newcastle, England.

At the time, he said the transplant had changed his life as it allowed him to be “up early and out on the farm” with his beloved limousins or working at the family engineering business alongside his father, Ian senior. Over the years, Ian’s love for Limousins had resulted in multiple show winners, sale leaders and pedigree herd competition awards

Jim Quail, Club President, Ian Davidson Snr and Brian McAuley, Club Chairman presented a cheque for £22,000 to Mary MacFarlane of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust at the Clubs AGM.

Ian was also actively involved with the young breeders and took great pleasure in helping new breeders in any way he could. He had many friendships at home and wider afield, which was evident from the number of donations the club received for the charity auction in his memory.

The auction, was hosted by the Club in conjunction with Tommy Staunton’s Elite Pedigree Sales platform and 80 lots were available for bids. These included straws from formidable sires, embryos from the Trueman, Bernish, Ballyrickard and Martin herds, Milford ewe lambs, sheep dressing stand, calf creep feeder, overnight stays in hotels, a P&O ferry crossing, accommodation at a holiday cottage in Scotland, power tools, blowers, clippers and hampers to name but a few.

There was something to suit all tastes and interests. The auction saw online bidders and floor bidders competing for the various lots before Mark Stewart, auctioneer in the room, at the Club’s annual prize night, dropped his hammer and sold to the highest bidder.