Livestock grazing can prevent wildfires, says UFU
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This approach is already being used in places like Spain and Portugal, where farmers are supported to graze livestock in fire-prone areas.
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Some of NI’s most prized landscapes have been left severely damaged after the wildfires last week. The UFU has continuously raised concern about restricted grazing and how it increases the risk of wildfires and their severity.
“With weather patterns changing, grazing is more important than ever, not just for food production, but for protecting our land and rural communities. Livestock such as cattle and sheep help to manage the land by tramping and eating the vegetation, heather in NI’s upland areas, that can quickly become fuel for fires. This natural process creates gaps in vegetation, slows the spread of flames and can stop fires from starting in the first place.
"More countries are recognising grazing as a cost-effective, proven solution backed by science, which supports wildlife and biodiversity. New research from across Europe and the U.S. shows that grazing not only lowers the chances of fires starting, but makes them less intense and easier to control if they do. Several regions in Europe now pay farmers to graze their livestock in fire-prone zones through the Life Landscape Fire Project, especially near fire breaks.”
NI’s upland heather moorlands are particularly at risk if not managed properly. Over time, when grazing stops, vegetation becomes overgrown and highly flammable. CAFRE notes that controlled grazing keeps these landscapes in balance and benefits wildlife too.
"Restricting grazing in our uplands does more harm than good, as it leads to overgrowth and creates ideal conditions for wildfires. It takes years for landscape to recover from wildfires.
“The benefits of grazing needs to be properly recognised in local land management and wildfire prevention plans. Supporting our farmers to continue managing the land through grazing is one of the most effective and natural ways we can reduce wildfire risks in NI,” Mr McLenaghan said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.