Lizzy & 'Chester' take two firsts at Hagans Crofts Dressage

This league has something for everyone with dressage tests from intro to medium level in both short 20x40 arena size tests and long 20x60 arena size tests.

The day started out with the intro test and competitors riding up the centre line to a British Dressage Intro B test. This walk, trot test consisted of half 10m and 20m circles along with medium walk and working trot transitions.

Lizzy Taylor's score sheet was littered with scores of 8, and when their score sheet was totalled up to give a final score of 75.22% there was no doubt they were coming home with the first place rosette.

Some lovely comments were left on Lizzy and 'Chesters' score sheet - "What a lovely combination! Pleasing test to judge with lots to like." This gave Lizzy and 'Chester' the confidence they needed to go on to the Newcomers test where this time a British Dressage Prelim 1 test was ridden. The introduction of canter transitions proved not a problem for Lizzy and 'Chester' as once again they were awarded first place, this time with a score of 76.05%. Congratulations to this superb combination.

Hagans Croft was delighted to see Hazel Hilland and 'Poppy' back out competing at this venue. The pair certainly did not disappoint when they rode the British Dressage Prelim 18 test, saluting to a score of 68.33% and first place.

There were no entries for the short arena novice dressage test so on to the dressage tests that were scheduled to run in the long 20x60 arena. The first of those was a Dressage Ireland Prelim P8 test. It was a successful day for Fran McCormick’s 'Mon Ami Beauvallet' ridden by Ruth Cousins who saluted to a score of 70.77% and first place.

On to the Novice class where Kristen Kleinman and 'Guest' took first place for the second week in a row, this time with a score of 67.17%.

With no entries for the medium test the day finished on the Elementary test where a Dressage Ireland E52 test was ridden. It was Olivia Pele and 'Mirlo Mon's' first time competing at elementary level. The pair performed their 15m circles and their leg yields on both reins in front of judge Coreen Abernethy who gave very positive feedback on Olivia's score sheet along with a final score of 66.25 and first place. This was a very positive start to Olivia and 'Mirlo Mon's' career at elementary level. Well done!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second week of their 5 week dressage league. With thanks to judge Coreen Abernethy, scribe Barbara, scorer Katie and to Caoimhe of CQ Content for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from CQ Content's website.

To find out more or to enter an event please visit the Hagans Croft Equestrian website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

Dressage Results Saturday 5th July 2025

Class 1: INTRO (20x40 arena): British Dressage Intro B, 2009: 1) Lizzy Taylor, Chester 75.22%; 2) Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 65%; 3) Caroline Clingan, Master Moretta 64.13%; 4) Gillian Glass, Wishbone 63.91%; 5) Judith McCord, Peaceful Pilgrim 63.91%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM (20x40 arena): British Dressage Prelim 1, 2006: 1) Lizzy Taylor, Chester 76.05%; 2) Sophia Taylor, Greenfield Apache 71.05%; 3) Ruth Cousins, Tommy 67.11%; 4) Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 65.79%; 5) Carolyn Wilson, Tilly 64.74%; 6) Emily Adamson, Little Squire 62.89%.

Class 3: PRELIM (20x40 arena): British Dressage Prelim 18, 2002: 1) Hazel Hilland, Poppy 68.33%; 2) Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 68.13%; 3) Joanne Dow, Orion's star 66.46%; 4) Rosie Paterson, Andy 6604%; 5) Joanne Smith, Juno 65.21%; 6) Victoria Gribben, Novanjo 62.29%

Class 4: NOVICE (20x40 arena): British Dressage Novice 24, 2010: No Entries

Class 5: PRELIM (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland, Prelimiary Test P8, 2012: 1) Ruth Cousins, Mon Ami Beauvallet 70.77%; 2) Rosie Paterson, Andy 66.73%; 3) Ella Heron, Otis 65.83%; 4) Laura Fekkes, Flo 65.19%; 5) Barbara Henderson, Brooklyn 64.81%; 6) Joanne Dow, Orion's star 64.42%

Class 6: Novice (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Novice Test N24A, 2021: 1) Kristen Kleinman, Guest 67.17%; 2) Martina McKinley, Will 66.67%; 3) Ruth Cousins, Mon Ami Beauvallet 66.17%; 4) Cairlinn Carroll, Carlingfords Chance 64.83%.

Class 7: Elementary (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Elementary Test E52, 2021: 1) Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon 66.25%.

Class 8: MEDIUM (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Medium Test M67, 2015: No Entries

2 . Ruth Cousins, Mon Ami Beauvallet.jpg Ruth Cousins and Mon Ami Beauvallet Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon1.jpg Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon Photo: freelance Photo Sales