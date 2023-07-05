Ian took up the position of LMC chief executive in 2011 and will leave the role at the end of September, having spent twelve years at the helm.

On behalf of LMC, board member Joe Stewart extended heartfelt thanks to Ian for his committed service and counsel.

Joe said: “I would like to thank Ian Stevenson for the significant contributions he has made to LMC during his tenure as the Commission’s chief executive and wish him every success in his new role.

Ian Stevenson. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“With extensive experience in the agri-food industry Ian has played a significant role in leading the Commission’s service delivery for industry through various challenges including EU Exit, Covid-19 and the sector’s response to climate change. Ian has very successfully raised the profile and awareness of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Beef and Lamb and the sustainability credentials of the local industry. He is a highly respected leader within LMC and has been instrumental in delivering the Commission’s strategic vision. It is with thanks to his knowledge and expertise that LMC has grown from strength to strength.

“Ian will leave LMC on a strong and stable footing. During this period of transition the board and staff team remain unequivocally committed to fulfilling the Commission’s extensive programme of work.

“As the Northern Ireland beef and lamb industry’s promotional body, LMC will continue to work with stakeholders as we seek to advance and safeguard the industry for future generations.”

During Ian's tenure the Commission has greatly enhanced its communications and engagement with consumers with a particular focus on younger people as they make important decisions about their diet, health and lifestyle choices. LMC’s Education Programme has grown considerably with cookery demonstrations at 475 post primary and primary schools showcasing NIFQA beef and lamb in the last year.

In the coming weeks LMC will commence the process of appointing a new chief executive to succeed Ian Stevenson.