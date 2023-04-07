LMC attends debate on consumer perceptions of red meat

Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) chief executive Ian Stevenson attended the event which was held at Butcher’s Hall, London.

The final of the eighth Great Agri-Food Debate saw teams from the Republic of Ireland’s South East Technological University and University College Cork go head to head in a debate on how to address negative consumer perceptions of red meat.

Commenting after the event Ian said: “The young participants in the debate from both universities put forward excellent arguments with supporting research and evidence on the debate topic, ‘The solution to negative consumer perceptions of red meat is more honest communication’, with the team from UCC proposing the motion and the team from SETU opposing.

Paul Nolan from Dawn Meats (moderator of the debate) congratulating the winning team from South East Technological University, Republic of Ireland.

“The six-person debating team from SETU led by BSc (Hons) Agricultural Science student Patrick Shanahan put forward a very strong opposing argument that the solution to negative consumer perceptions of red meat was much more complex than honest communication.

"The team focussed on the importance of industry taking and demonstrating concrete actions that are impactful, that resonate with younger consumers who are active on social media. The team highlighted that honest communication on its own, which already emanates from the agri-food industry, doesn’t do enough to change opinions and behaviour of consumers towards red meat.”

