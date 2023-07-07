LMC engage with farming public at NSA event
The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) Industry Development team were on hand throughout the day to engage with farmers and participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS).
“Discussion centred around future support for sheep farmers, current sheep trade, the industry’s response to climate change and LMC’s work to date on farm carbon surveys. We were also pleased to answer a number of queries relating to membership of the NIBL FQAS,” remarked Lauren Cairns, LMC sustainability projects manager.
This is the first time the NSA event has taken place outside of Co Antrim. This year with the kind permission of host Kate Kingan and her partner James, the event moved to the expansive 850 acre Tynan Estate in Co Armagh.
“The large site provided a combination of both indoor and outdoor space for trade and livestock exhibitors. Scores of visitors through the gates had the opportunity to view a wide range of sheep breeds and walk around a varied mix of trade stands offering industry relevant products and insight,” Lauren added.
Extending thanks to NSA Sheep Northern Ireland for the invitation to attend the ever-popular event Lauren said: “As the industry’s promotional body for lamb in Northern Ireland, LMC is committed to promoting its world leading quality credentials and furthering opportunities for the sheep sector to thrive at all levels. Events such as this provide an important platform for industry representatives to come together to showcase the local sheep sector and share positive updates on ongoing workstreams.”