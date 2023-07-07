The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) Industry Development team were on hand throughout the day to engage with farmers and participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS).

“Discussion centred around future support for sheep farmers, current sheep trade, the industry’s response to climate change and LMC’s work to date on farm carbon surveys. We were also pleased to answer a number of queries relating to membership of the NIBL FQAS,” remarked Lauren Cairns, LMC sustainability projects manager.

This is the first time the NSA event has taken place outside of Co Antrim. This year with the kind permission of host Kate Kingan and her partner James, the event moved to the expansive 850 acre Tynan Estate in Co Armagh.

LMC Sustainability Projects Manager, Lauren Cairns and LMC Farm Quality Assurance Assistant Manager, Rebecca Annett at the NSA Sheep Event. Pic: LMC

“The large site provided a combination of both indoor and outdoor space for trade and livestock exhibitors. Scores of visitors through the gates had the opportunity to view a wide range of sheep breeds and walk around a varied mix of trade stands offering industry relevant products and insight,” Lauren added.