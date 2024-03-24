LMC interact with students at Loughry food careers fair
Commenting on the importance of connecting with students, LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland said: “Third level students are at a critical juncture in their educational journey, with many seeking placements or graduate jobs. Attending careers events provides LMC with a platform to showcase our diverse portfolio of work and illustrate first hand some of the career opportunities available within the agri-food industry.
“A key area of interest for students at the Loughry event was the Commission’s marketing and education placement which is offered to undergraduate students who are required to complete a sandwich placement part-way though their studies.
“Students also spoke to the LMC team about other popular areas of work for food graduates within the agri-food industry, with many actively interested in quality assurance and sustainability.”
Throughout the course of the event LMC distributed a range of educational and promotional resources, including the ever-popular Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb recipe books.
Concluding Sarah said: “LMC has a longstanding relationship with the education sector in Northern Ireland and we want to continue to support educators and students from primary school through to third level education moving forward. On behalf of LMC I wish to extend our thanks to CAFRE Loughry for the kind invitation to attend this worthwhile event.”