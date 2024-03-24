Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commenting on the importance of connecting with students, LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland said: “Third level students are at a critical juncture in their educational journey, with many seeking placements or graduate jobs. Attending careers events provides LMC with a platform to showcase our diverse portfolio of work and illustrate first hand some of the career opportunities available within the agri-food industry.

“A key area of interest for students at the Loughry event was the Commission’s marketing and education placement which is offered to undergraduate students who are required to complete a sandwich placement part-way though their studies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Students also spoke to the LMC team about other popular areas of work for food graduates within the agri-food industry, with many actively interested in quality assurance and sustainability.”

LMC representatives pictured at the CAFRE Loughry food careers fair, (L-R) Jo-Anne McCay, marketing placement student, Linda Surphlis, communications manager and Sarah Toland, education and consumer promotions manager.

Throughout the course of the event LMC distributed a range of educational and promotional resources, including the ever-popular Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb recipe books.