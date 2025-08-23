LMC shines spotlight on local farming during #Farm24 2025

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) was proud to support #Farm24, the UK’s biggest digital celebration of farming this year.

Starting on Thursday, August 7 at 5am, the 24-hour initiative, spearheaded by the Farmers Guardian, shone a spotlight on the daily efforts of farmers across the UK, offering the public a behind-the-scenes look at the people and practices involved in producing high-quality food.

Using the hashtag #Farm24, farmers as well as food influencers documented and shared their stories on social media, celebrating the journey of our food from farm to fork.

With #Farm24 firmly embedded in LMC’s annual calendar, and now in its 11th year, the initiative has become a powerful platform for agriculture, creating a space where rural communities can connect with consumers and highlight the industry’s commitment to sustainability, animal welfare, and food quality.

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith commented: “Farm24 is always a great opportunity to show the care, skill and responsibility that go into producing our food. At LMC, we are proud to support this initiative, which not only gives consumers a glimpse into the real world of farming but also showcases the hard work of dedicated individuals and families who are involved in producing the food that we eat.

“In Northern Ireland, beef and lamb are produced predominantly on family-run farms under the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, which is respected across the globe. During #Farm24, we once again championed these producers and the world-class standards they uphold.”