Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) alongside its Welsh counterparts, HCC – Meat Promotion Wales, sponsored a session on ‘sustainable small ruminant systems’. This session focussed on sheep production, meat quality, productivity and emission reductions.

Following the event, LMC chief executive, Colin Smith said, “It was great to see strong attendance at the session on sustainable small ruminant systems. This is an important topic and one of particular relevance to the sheep sector in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The session aptly touched on productivity, and we are acutely aware that a growing global population will need fed. The United Nations forecasts the number of mouths to feed globally will rise to nearly 10 billion by 2050. Agricultural production will need to increase by an estimated 60 percent to meet that need. This comes hand in hand with challenges from decreasing land area availability for food production.”

LMC chief executive Colin Smith speaking at the BSAS conference

While noting that this was a challenge facing the sector Colin remarked that over the years the sheep industry had successfully adapted and evolved to survive the challenges that inevitably arise in livestock systems with global supply chains.