LMC welcomes competition winners to Balmoral Show

On Wednesday (14 May) and Thursday (15 May) pupils from Aughnacloy Primary School, Knockbreda Primary School, Portglenone Primary School, and St Mary’s Primary School, spent a fun-filled and educational day at the Show taking part in a guided tour around the grounds to see all that it has to offer and learn about the farm to fork journey.

The pupils trip concluded with a visit to LMC stand to collect their LMC goodie bags and engage with the resources there, which were designed to help deepen their understanding of food production and the role of NIFQA beef and lamb in a healthy, sustainable diet.

The Key Stage 2 Competition was first launched by LMC in 2024 to mark 25 years of its education programme, which has played a key role in helping young people across Northern Ireland learn about the importance of the local agri-food industry.

Emma Brownlee, Education and Consumer Promotions Manager at LMC, said: “It is great to engage with young people and help them connect with the local agri-food sector in such an interactive environment. Through initiatives like this, we aim to build awareness of where our food comes from and the high standards behind Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb.”

She continued: “Our education programme has developed to support pupils and teachers at all stages, from primary through to third-level education. Seeing the enthusiasm from the pupils throughout the day and the quality of their competition entries reinforces the importance of continuing this work.”

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith added: “LMC has significantly grown its education programme over the past 26 years, particularly at primary school level. Each year, we engage with thousands of pupils across Northern Ireland through a range of initiatives from classroom sessions and cookery demonstrations to events like Balmoral Show.

“This programme is a core part of LMC’s work. In helping to promote a better understanding of the agriculture industry from a young age, we are working to ensure continued appreciation and support for a sector that is vital to both, our communities and economy.”