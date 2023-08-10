This news has been welcomed by Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) chief executive, Ian Stevenson.

He said: “We are pleased with the update coming from Brussels that the application for registration of Irish Grass Fed Beef as a Protected Geographical Indication fulfils the regulatory conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The next step will see the European Commission undertake a three-month opposition period in accordance with its defined regulatory procedures. Pending no reasoned notices of opposition to the application for registration being submitted during this time we are hopeful that the PGI will be registered later this year.”

LMC chief executive Ian Stevenson. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

If successful in passing the final stages of approval the PGI would bring welcome recognition of the quality and reputation of Irish grass-fed beef produced across the island of Ireland, says the LMC chief executive.

Ian added: “The credentials of a PGI are valued in many markets with over 3,500 geographical indications already registered by the European Commission covering various foodstuffs, agricultural products, wines and spirit drinks produced in identified regions. Securing PGI status for Irish grass-fed beef could prove to be an additional marketing benefit for processors selling our world class grass-fed beef.”

The journey to registration of an all-island PGI for Irish grass-fed beef has seen LMC progress work with farming and processing industry and government colleagues in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“LMC were proactive in ensuring that substantial amendments were made to the original application. It is very positive that the Commission has formally recognised these amendments which will now see inclusion of the geographic area of Northern Ireland in the scope of the PGI registration,” Ian added.