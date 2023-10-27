The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) welcomed a group of teachers to Magherafelt High School this month for the first in a series of red meat skills workshops.

Jo-Anne McCay, LMC marketing placement student (left) pictured with teachers at the Red Meat Skills Workshop

Delivered in association with the British Nutrition Foundation the LMC workshops aim to help develop the skills and confidence of Food and Nutrition teachers when working with Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and encourage its use in practical cookery classes.

Commenting LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland said: “The workshop was a great success with positive feedback from teachers. Many reflected that the lesson ideas were “excellent” and on completion of the workshop they felt more equipped to handle red meat in the classroom.”

In the lead up to the workshop LMC worked closely with British Nutrition Foundation to ensure that the workshop content aligned with current post-primary teaching specifications.

Sarah continued, “The workshop, while practical in nature also provided a theoretical base of knowledge which complements the learning outcomes for post-primary pupils. Topics covered at the workshop included, how beef and lamb fit into a healthy diet and the important role the NIFQA Scheme plays in producing traceable, sustainable, world class beef and lamb.”

Frances Meek, British Nutrition Foundation education services manager added: “We were pleased to be invited to support LMC in the delivery of red meat skills workshops. Ensuring teachers are confident and competent in practical food skills is key to delivering practical cookery classes in schools. Teachers who attended the workshop in Magherafelt were taught how to prepare, handle and cook beef and lamb, as well as how to present dishes attractively. Information was also shared on the contribution red meat can make to a healthy, balanced diet.”

Teachers who attended the workshop had an opportunity to prepare and cook a number of beef and lamb recipes, including lamb curry and beef burgers, with the red meat kindly provided by ABP.

Sarah continued: “The recipes are appropriate for all Key Stages but particularly tailored to align with the GCSE and GCE curriculum, making transfer of knowledge from the workshop to the classroom seamless. We are delighted teachers found our workshop useful, with some reflecting that it was the first time they had worked with lamb, and others noting that they would “highly recommend” it to their colleagues.”

Concluding Sarah said: “Red meat skills workshops complement the on-going delivery of LMC’s in class cookery demonstrations. We are delighted to be able to offer these workshops again and support Food and Nutrition teachers across the country in promoting the benefits of NIFQA beef and lamb.