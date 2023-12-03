Local actor and producer James Nesbitt joins Hinch Distillery in a unique collaborative partnership

Hinch Distillery, the whiskey and gin distillery on the outskirts of Belfast, has announced a partnership with local actor and producer, James Nesbitt.

In what is a new collaboration for the distillery — pairing up with another major Northern Irish export — the move will see James play an integral part of the Hinch Distillery journey, helping promote the distillery and its award-winning whiskeys, as well as supporting upcoming releases.

James Nesbitt, renowned for his extensive portfolio of over 75 television and film titles, including notable works like Bloodlands, Cold Feet, Lucky Man, The Missing, The Hobbit, Monroe, Murphy's Law, and Bloody Sunday, has immersed himself in the world of Hinch Distillery.

He has toured the distillery, connected with the dedicated team, and developed a deep appreciation for the exceptional whiskeys crafted with precision and care there.

Founder of Hinch Distillery, Dr Terry Cross OBE with his son, Patrick Cross, and James Nesbitt. (Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Founder of Hinch Distillery, Dr Terry Cross OBE, said: “We are delighted to welcome James Nesbitt to the Hinch Distillery family. His passion for our craft and commitment to Northern Ireland's talent perfectly aligns with our values.

This partnership is not just about endorsements; it's about shared passion and vision and an appreciation of all the good things to come out of Northern Ireland.”

James Nesbitt added: “I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Hinch Distillery. As a proud Northern Irishman, I have always admired the dedication and craftsmanship that goes into creating Hinch Irish whiskeys and Ninth Wave Irish gins.

This partnership is an opportunity to celebrate the best of our region and its iconic brands.”

This innovative collaboration will see James actively involved in the distillery's initiatives and connecting with the distillery's passionate supporters.

Together, they will continue to promote Northern Ireland’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, showcasing the global appeal of Hinch Distillery's whiskeys and gins.

Hinch Distillery, which was launched in 2019, has established itself as a global star in the whiskey and gin industry and today is known for its commitment to producing premium spirits.

Despite launching on the cusp of the pandemic and operating mostly during lockdowns, the distillery is thriving and expanding its presence in global markets, of which there are over 30 and counting.

It has also cemented a place on the tourism map here, with its guided distillery tours and hospitality offering, including the recent addition of a dog-friendly cafe and expanded its production line from 400,000 to 1.2 million litres of pure alcohol (LPA) a year.

James Nesbitt's partnership with Hinch Distillery signifies a new chapter for the business, one that is filled with exciting possibilities for both parties.