Local conservation group success in Mayfair, London
The award ceremony was held on the evening of the 6th February 2024, the Megargy Game and Conservation Society having won the Purdey Silver Award in 2006.
James Purdey and Sons Ltd are holders of royal warrants to Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II and to HRH the Prince of Wales.
The awards are presented to those participants of country pursuits who have contributed notably to the conservation of the habitat and natural wildlife in their local area and to the involvement of the wider community in informing about the benefits of game shooting within a vibrant local environment, the Megargy group having worked over the years with various farmers in growing wild bird cereal and cover crops to support song birds, game and wildlife.
The chairman of the Purdey Awards, His Grace the Duke of Wellington and Mr Peter Phillips presented the awards on behalf of James Purdey and Sons Ltd.
In addition the chairman of the society, Mr Ian Glendinning was awarded with a Purdey Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his leadership of the Megargy and District Game and Conservation Society over the last 35 years in successfully informing the public as to the long term benefits of shooting and conservation whilst engaging the local community and providing a shoot of great pleasure.
Mr Ian Glendinning said it was a great honour for he and the members of Megargy and District Game and Conservation Society to be recognised at such a prestigious event and wished to thank their honorary president Mr James Atkinson, The Honourable the Irish Society and the 105 farmers and landowners, without whose support over the last 35 years, being exemplary and without which this award could not have been achieved.