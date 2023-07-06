Operating 16 SPAR stores across counties Tyrone, Fermanagh, and Armagh, Peter provides 550 jobs for people from the local communities and surrounding areas.

Peter commented: “It would be difficult to name one highlight from the past 35 years, but anyone who knows me, knows how important community is to me and my family. Running a local store means you are the hub of the local community and the teams I work with are the backbone to the Group’s successful 35 years in business.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giving back is at the heart of the McBride Group. All stores place a prominent focus on nurturing their neighbourhoods by supporting local community groups and charities, as well as sponsoring local sports teams, running community litter pick-ups, providing home deliveries for vulnerable people, making donations to food banks and installing defibrillators at a number of stores.

Peter McBride with his daughter and son, Ava McBride and Ben McBride and his wife, Julie McBride, celebrating Peter’s successful 35 years in business. Pic: Jcomms

The Group has donated over £41,500 for local initiatives across the past 12 months alone. Additionally, in conjunction with our customers, an incredible £133,730 has been raised for SPAR NI’s charity partner, Marie Curie NI, since the partnership began in 2017. The store’s most recent fundraising event for Marie Curie, SPAR NI’s Blooming Great Summer, raised £10,000 for the charity.

In the lead up to his 35th year, Peter made a significant investment of £3.5 million to expand his retail business, the McBride Group, with the addition of three new stores; SPAR Glenwood in Irvinestown, and Strabane stores SPAR Castletown and SPAR Urney Road. An additional £1.5 million was also invested to refurbish and extend two existing stores, ensuring each of the Group’s stores are bringing an expansive offering of top quality products and services to their shoppers.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Peter has further plans for major investment in his store estate. This will include a full knock-down and rebuild, store extensions and complete refurbishments to ensure the best standards available to his customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter has been partnered with Henderson Group since 1988 and contributes significantly to the retail industry in Northern Ireland, representing independent SPAR retailers as Vice Chair of the SPAR Ulster Guild, as well as representing the Ulster Guild on the SPAR UK Guild Committee and sitting on the board of the International SPAR Guild of retailers. Peter is also the current President of Retail NI.

Robert Caughey, Regional Sales Manager at Henderson Group, presenting Peter McBride with an anniversary plaque, alongside Peter’s daughter, Ava McBride. Pic:jcomms

Peter was recently awarded an MBE by King Charles III in his first ever New Year Honours List 2023, for his services to the economy and the community in Co. Tyrone.

To celebrate the 35 year milestone, all stores in the McBride Group held a £35 voucher giveaway each day of Peter’s anniversary week and in SPAR Mullaghmore, Peter’s first store that opened 35 years ago, a series of exciting prizes were available to shoppers to win throughout the day on Saturday 1st July. Prizes included a 43 inch TV and an overnight stay and afternoon tea for two at The Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast.

Martin Agnew, Joint Managing Director of the Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR franchise in Northern Ireland, commented: “Peter is a leader in the retail industry in Northern Ireland and a credit to the Henderson Group. His dedication and loyalty to his local communities is contagious and he encourages his store teams to go beyond the needs of the shopper and provide a hub for the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the heart of all communities in which his stores operate, Peter, alongside his store teams, dedicate their time and efforts, not only to their shoppers, but also to fundraising significant sums of money for local charities and giving back to the community in any way they can. The impact Peter and his stores have is unrivalled and he has shared his experience and knowledge with retailers locally and nationally through SPAR Guild.

“On behalf of all at Henderson Group, we wish to extend a huge congratulations to Peter on this milestone anniversary and his successes over the past 35 years.”