Local saddler named finalist for prestigious Female Entrepreneur of the Year award

The Saddle Lady Ltd - the town-based small business – is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business awards

Staffordshire. Local businesswoman Charlotte Powell, founder of The Saddle Lady, has been named a finalist for the Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Best Small Business award.

Specialising in high-quality, handcrafted saddlery, Charlotte has built her business from the ground up, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Working in what is traditionally a male-dominated industry, she has carved out a reputation for exceptional workmanship, earning the trust of riders across the region and beyond.

“It’s an honour to be recognised alongside such incredible women in business,” says Lottie. “This nomination reflects not just my own hard work, but the support of my customers, my community, and of course, the horses that inspire what I do.”

The awards celebrate the achievements of women who are making an impact in their industries, and Lottie’s dedication to preserving the art of saddlery — while proving that gender is no barrier to excellence — has put her firmly in the spotlight.

The winners will be announced in Birmingham on the December 12.