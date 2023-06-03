Local shows kick off this weekend

This year’s shows have a lot on offer from farm animals, horse shows, local food stalls, traditional crafts and music, there is something for everyone in the family.

Make a day of it at your local show this year and come and visit the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) stand.

Here are a selection of this year’s show dates for your diary:

Judging underway at last year's Castlewellan Show

- 2 - 3 June - Ballymoney Show

- 3 June - Lurgan Show

- 10 June - Armagh Show

- 17 June - Ballymena Show

- 17 June - Saintfield Show

- 1 July - Omagh Show

- 15 July - Limavady Show

- 15 July - Castlewellan Show

- 22 July - Antrim Show

- 26 July - Clogher Valley Show

- 11 - 12 August - Fermanagh Show

For more information visit the UFU website, www.ufuni.org (events tab).