Local shows kick off this weekend
This year’s shows have a lot on offer from farm animals, horse shows, local food stalls, traditional crafts and music, there is something for everyone in the family.
Make a day of it at your local show this year and come and visit the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) stand.
Here are a selection of this year’s show dates for your diary:
- 2 - 3 June - Ballymoney Show
- 3 June - Lurgan Show
- 10 June - Armagh Show
- 17 June - Ballymena Show
- 17 June - Saintfield Show
- 1 July - Omagh Show
- 15 July - Limavady Show
- 15 July - Castlewellan Show
- 22 July - Antrim Show
- 26 July - Clogher Valley Show
- 11 - 12 August - Fermanagh Show
For more information visit the UFU website, www.ufuni.org (events tab).
The Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) is the National Representative Body for Agricultural Shows in Northern Ireland which are run by a large number of volunteers.