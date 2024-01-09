DUP MP Carla Lockhart has highlighted the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Small Floral Grant, up to a maximum of £250, which is aimed at helping groups to purchase bedding plants and shrubs to create welcoming spaces and support wellbeing and biodiversity within the community.

Carla Lockhart with Don Corkin local man in Avenue Road who plants out areas or land in the estate. Pic: DUP

The Upper Bann representative said: “Bright, colourful towns and villages lift communities and I am delighted that ABC Council is offering this grant incentive to help groups to add some floral colour to places across the Council area.

"We are very fortunate in this area to have many community and voluntary groups who take ownership of their local areas and put many volunteer hours into keeping towns, villages and estates clean and tidy, and also in many cases by providing an abundance of colour through planting schemes.

"This £250 grant will help with the purchase of plants for this purpose and I would strongly encourage groups to consider applying. If anyone wants further information or advice, my office is here to help and we can assist with the process.