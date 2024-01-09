Lockhart encourages groups to add colour to local communities
The Upper Bann representative said: “Bright, colourful towns and villages lift communities and I am delighted that ABC Council is offering this grant incentive to help groups to add some floral colour to places across the Council area.
"We are very fortunate in this area to have many community and voluntary groups who take ownership of their local areas and put many volunteer hours into keeping towns, villages and estates clean and tidy, and also in many cases by providing an abundance of colour through planting schemes.
"This £250 grant will help with the purchase of plants for this purpose and I would strongly encourage groups to consider applying. If anyone wants further information or advice, my office is here to help and we can assist with the process.
"We have a lovely part of the world here and flowers can add colour, as well as help with biodiversity. I commend the Council for this scheme and trust it will prove popular.”