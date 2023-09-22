Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Lockhart said: “To host this event was a huge honour for Gill Hall Estate, and an enormous amount of work went into preparing the site for hosting thousands of visitors and to showcase the locality on the world stage.

"Having spoken to many people who attended over the course of the Trials, it is clear that all the hard work by the organisers paid off. It was an incredible success, with visitors to the event coming from across the world, and all so impressed by the set up at Gill Hall as well as the local tourism and hospitality offering.

"This event will have contributed significantly to the local economy, and I know local hotels and guesthouses within a significant radius were booked up well ahead of the event. This is what the local economy needs, and I trust that the success of this event will inspire further, similar events in the locality.

Carla Lockhart has praised the organisers of the World Sheepdog Trials. Pic: DUP