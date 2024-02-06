Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Upper Bann representative addressed Parliament, saying: “Continued restrictions to veterinary medicines remain a very real threat to local agriculture. The British Veterinary Association Northern Ireland Branch President has said that a serious risk is posed to public health and animal welfare if a permanent solution for access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland is not found. While the Command Paper signals a welcome focus on this issue, with a working group to deal with it, can the Minister confirm that the Government will act unilaterally by spring if it is not resolved?”

In response to the Minister, Mrs Lockhart added: “The successful negotiations of my Party Leader and Deputy Leader with the Government has delivered assurances from the Government, as outlined in the Command Paper, on this important matter for local farmers.

"It is welcome that, in the absence of an agreement with the European Union that maintains Northern Ireland’s full access to UK veterinary medicines, the Government will legislate to protect Northern Ireland’s access to veterinary medicines in the United Kingdom.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

"I want to see this issue settled and I will continue to raise this matter with the Government to ensure the commitments secured by my Party are upheld.”