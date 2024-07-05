The newly elected Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, has thanked voters across the constituency for coming out to support her in the Westminster election.

On a tough night for the DUP elsewhere, the Upper Bann representative strengthened her position in the constituency with 21,642 votes, 45% of the vote share, and an increase on her 2019 vote in a reduced constituency.

In her acceptance speech Carla Lockhart paid to tribute to her “much loved Dad” who passed away in June 2023, "He wasn't just my Dad, he was my biggest fan.”

Commenting on her Christian faith she thanked God for his hand on all the candidates and their helpers, but also for his daily guidance and hand on her.

She went on to highlight that her team had knocked over 30,000 doors, hand delivered 20,000 leaflets and engaged with voters, hearing the message from the electorate loud and clear.

“People want to see Unionists working together in a more joined up fashion. I acknowledge those who stood aside in Upper Bann or voted for me and maybe wouldn’t ordinarily be DUP voters. Upper Bann should be the template for other areas so we maximise unionist representation at Westminster. I do not take this support for granted but I will repay your faith in me by working hard, speaking up and delivering for everyone in this area.

"Unionism need not be so defeatist. We return to Westminster with the same number of Unionist representatives. Whilst this was tough for some party colleagues it is not lost on me that Lagan Valley has a large unionist majority and can easily be won at the next General Election.

"With Carla Lockhart you get what it says on the tin. I have always been a very visible, active public representative, that won’t ever change. If you can’t come to my office, I will be bringing it to you with advice surgeries throughout the area.

"I have had so much help and support from friends and supporters locally that I could not name them all individually, but their dedication is not lost on me and I am forever humbled,” the MP added.

"To my constituents I say; I am your Member of Parliament and I am of service to everyone in Upper Bann. In the last five years alongside my team of dedicated office staff we have dealt with over 45,000 cases which is a phenomenal achievement. We will continue to represent everyone without fear or favour. If it matters to you, it matters to me!