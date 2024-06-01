Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upper Bann Westminster candidate Carla Lockhart is urging members of the local community to connect with the countryside and the agri-food industry by supporting the forthcoming Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend initiative.

The free event takes place on Fathers’ Day weekend and commences on Saturday 15th June.

Rolled-out by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the event is supported by a number of leading companies and organisations affiliated to the agri-sector.

“Now in its 13th year, the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is a fantastic two-day event aimed at showcasing the Northern Ireland agri-food industry. There are 18 farms taking part and they are located all over Northern Ireland.”

Upper Bann Westminster candidate Carla Lockhart with Open Farm Weekend project manager Wendy Gallagher, and host farmer Damien Tumelty, Castlescreen Farm, Downpatrick.

The DUP’s Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise spokesperson added: “The Open Farm Weekend event will give members of the public, especially those from non-farming backgrounds, a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of life beyond the farm gate.

“Visitors are invited to put their wellies on and learn more about the daily routine on rural family-run farms. Each host farm is offering an action-packed itinerary aimed at promoting Northern Ireland’s ‘Farm to Fork message’.

“There is something for everyone, ranging from farm tours, LMC cookery demonstrations and food tasting, modern and vintage machinery, treasure hunts, games and tractor rides. It promises to be a fun-filled weekend for all ages.”

Ms Lockhart visited the Open Farm Weekend stand located in the NI Food Pavilion at the recent Balmoral Show. “I am really looking forward to visiting farms in my constituency. The event is a celebration of farming life and the excellent work that farmers and growers do on a daily basis. The agri-food sector is a vibrant part of our economy and we are lucky to have such high-calibre enterprises operating in the heart of our local communities.

“The two-day event aims to promote agriculture in a positive light. Visitors will gain an understanding of how food is produced and the significance of the local supply chain.”

The Upper Bann candidate continued: "Local farms are leading the way, embracing new technology and introducing sustainability initiatives to meet consumer demand and increasing environmental legislation, all of which is necessary as we transition towards net zero carbon emissions.

“Farms participating in the Open Farm Weekend event operate a wide variety of farming and arable enterprises. Visitors will gain invaluable knowledge into the various sectors including beef, dairy, lamb, poultry, equine and crop, fruit and vegetable cultivation.

“Over the two days visitors are invited to get up-close with farm animals, and witness the various livestock rearing systems and the high-quality husbandry techniques and animal welfare standards on local farms.”

The Open Farm Weekend initiative is also offering interactive on-farm experiences for foundation key stage one and key stage two primary school children.

“There are a number of farms open on Friday 14 th June offering exclusive access for primary school visits. The children can participate in sensory activities such as seed planting, and learn more about where food comes from and how farmers care for our landscape, crops and livestock.’