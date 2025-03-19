Lockhart urging DAERA to fast-track grant funding for on-farm generators

The DUP Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, is urging DAERA and the Stormont Assembly to introduce grant funding to enable farmers to buy or upgrade generators.

“With more extreme weather events in recent times, and the devastation caused by Storm Darragh in December and Storm Eowyn at the end of January, it is crucial that farmers are prepared for future power outages,” she said.

”Farmers, especially those running dairy and poultry enterprises, are heavily reliant on electricity. It is vital that they plan ahead and are prepared for interruptions to the supply network.”

The Upper Bann MP explained: “I assumed generators were an essential piece of equipment on the majority of farm holdings, but during the recent storms I was inundated with phone call from farmers who were desperate to source generators.

“Many of the farmers I spoke to, some of whom resided outside my constituency, were struggling to get cows milked because of the unprecedented damage to the province’s electricity network. Some didn’t have a generator on-farm, while others were experiencing breakdowns and reliability issues with generators that hadn’t been routinely used or maintained.

“The storms wreaked havoc, leaving a trail of destruction and unprecedented challenges for the teams of engineers carrying out electricity restoration work. The government and UK power networks sent emergency back-up generators and specialist staff to Northern Ireland.

“Farmers had to resort to sharing generators in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn which saw some towns and rural areas across the province without power for up to 10 days."

Ms Lockhart stressed: “Lessons must be learned! The weather patterns are becoming more intense, and urgent funding must be made available to assist farmers to purchase tractor driven PTO or standalone fuel-fed generators. A small amount of money from within the departmental budget would make a tangible difference to numerous Northern Ireland farmers.

“Electricity is a vital resource, especially with the increasing reliance on automation and internet connections on farms. Following Storm Eowyn, it is obvious that power outages can cause unnecessary stress to farmers, and potentially have serious implications for animal health and welfare.”

Carla Lockhart MP is calling on the Stormont Assembly to fast-track a grant aid scheme to enable farmers to invest in generators. There is a similar scheme operating in the republic of Ireland under the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III).