DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, who is the party’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Westminster spokesperson, welcomed the PEACEPLUS funding programme announced by Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir.

“The fund is aimed at social, economic and environmental projects, and is designed to support development and sustainable regeneration in rural areas,” explained Ms Lockhart.

“I would encourage eligible organisations to submit an application. The EU-funded programme aims to create a more cohesive and inclusive society through the increased provision of shared space and services within rural areas.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

“As a result, rural communities will benefit from social enterprise, the development of green infrastructure, and increased tourism. Improved access to key services will also enhance health and wellbeing in rural areas.”

The PEACEPLUS programme is designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and border counties, building on the work of the previous PEACE and INTERREG programmes.