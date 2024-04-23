Lockhart Welcomes DejaVu to Portadown

A new business at Millenium Court, Portadown has been welcomed to the town by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 09:02 BST
DejaVu Portadown is part of a small chain of locally-run food trucks, focussing on high-quality barista coffee and artisan street food.

The DUP MP for Upper Bann commented: “A warm welcome to entrepreneur Keith McMahon and all the DejaVu team in Portadown. When I visited DejaVu I was so impressed by the sleek tent covering the seating area and the cosey, welcoming atmosphere which DejaVu brings to the grounds of Millennium Court.

"It is always hard to step out in business, so I wish Keith every success in his new endeavour in Portadown.”

